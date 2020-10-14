Cinema Halls In Gujarat Likely To Reopen From Oct 17

Ahmedabad: Cinema halls in Gujarat are likely to reopen from Saturday, as not from Thursday as per the government’s guideline, as their owners have not been able to reach an agreement with distributors on re-running old films,a representative of the theatre owners said. Cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut since March following the lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Gujarat government in its October 1 notification allowed cinema halls to operate from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity while adhering to the standard operating procedures, including social distancing and sanitisation. “We (multiplexes in Gujarat) are not starting from tomorrow, as we have not been able to decide the termsof re- running old movies with distributors in Mumbai,” Gujarat Multiplex Owners’ Association member said Neeraj Ahuja told .