Cinematographer, Who Shot 'Dark' Episode of Game of Thrones, Returns with Series Best
Game of Thrones' latest episode 'The Bells' is being praised for its cinematography. The episode was shot by the DoP Fabian Wagner, the man behind the infamously dark 'The Long Night.'
Image Courtesy: Twitter
The Bells was director Miguel Sapochnik's win, with the the initial calm setting up the epic conflict. Fans can't help but appreciate the amazing cinematography that was on display in the 75-min long episode. From aerial shots, meant to breathe in Daenerys Targaryen turning into the Mad Queen, to the absolute carnage witnessed on-ground through characters like Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister and the locals, the episode took us into the characters' psyche like few others before them. Not to forget the beautiful frames of dragons breathing fire, and some more fire.
Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation over the beautiful frames in The Bells. From lighting to color grading, check out some positive reactions here:
Also I just love this fuckin shot my lord #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nza9PmBKgX— luke (@luke_jaggers) May 13, 2019
One of my favorite shots from Sunday's #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/RpAkOeRRtV— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 13, 2019
Honestly, you people can't be pleased. There's no way you're telling me you don't want to see this through. This shot alone speaks volumes. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/c1rx7J5u6z— America's Ass (@papi_pingu) May 13, 2019
these shots are stunning. this is by far one of the best visual episodes in the entire series #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ybPJ3PEG24— ❄️ (@briesstark) May 13, 2019
This shit was amazing. pic.twitter.com/EHuihZNsy2— Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) May 13, 2019
these shots of Arya MADE the episode nothing else matters pic.twitter.com/KXbqPxY7gr— Arya stan account (@Maniklite) May 13, 2019
A show with cinematography, lighting, color grading, direction, and acting this good deserves a better script. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1Ng8uy9GU0— Alex Lu Spoils GoT (@Waxenwings) May 13, 2019
Shot by cinematographer Fabian Wagner with visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer and production designer Deborah Riley, The Bells is arguably one of the best shot episodes of the series. For Wagner, its a win since he was the one who blamed viewers' TV settings and the quality of their screens for The Long Night, episode 3 of season 8, appearing too dark.
Also Read: After Game of Thrones S8 Ep 5, Twitter is Convinced That Arya Stark Will Kill Daenerys Targaryen
Also Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
- IPL 2019 Final | Want to Lift the World Cup Trophy as Well: Hardik
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s