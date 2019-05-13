Take the pledge to vote

Cinematographer, Who Shot 'Dark' Episode of Game of Thrones, Returns with Series Best

Game of Thrones' latest episode 'The Bells' is being praised for its cinematography. The episode was shot by the DoP Fabian Wagner, the man behind the infamously dark 'The Long Night.'

Cinematographer, Who Shot 'Dark' Episode of Game of Thrones, Returns with Series Best
If there were any more standards left to be set for international TV, its safe to say that Game of Thrones' latest episode The Bells may have done that. The gore, glory and the madness was at an all time high and the eyes of the viewers wondered as the main city burned down to ashes.

The Bells was director Miguel Sapochnik's win, with the the initial calm setting up the epic conflict. Fans can't help but appreciate the amazing cinematography that was on display in the 75-min long episode. From aerial shots, meant to breathe in Daenerys Targaryen turning into the Mad Queen, to the absolute carnage witnessed on-ground through characters like Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister and the locals, the episode took us into the characters' psyche like few others before them. Not to forget the beautiful frames of dragons breathing fire, and some more fire.

Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation over the beautiful frames in The Bells. From lighting to color grading






















Shot by cinematographer Fabian Wagner with visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer and production designer Deborah Riley, The Bells is arguably one of the best shot episodes of the series. For Wagner, its a win since he was the one who blamed viewers' TV settings and the quality of their screens for The Long Night, episode 3 of season 8, appearing too dark.

