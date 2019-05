Cinematographer, Who Shot 'Dark' Episode of Game of Thrones, Returns with Series Best

Also I just love this fuckin shot my lord #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nza9PmBKgX — luke (@luke_jaggers) May 13, 2019

Honestly, you people can't be pleased. There's no way you're telling me you don't want to see this through. This shot alone speaks volumes. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/c1rx7J5u6z — America's Ass (@papi_pingu) May 13, 2019

these shots are stunning. this is by far one of the best visual episodes in the entire series #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ybPJ3PEG24 — ‎❄️ (@briesstark) May 13, 2019

This shit was amazing. pic.twitter.com/EHuihZNsy2 — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) May 13, 2019

these shots of Arya MADE the episode nothing else matters pic.twitter.com/KXbqPxY7gr — Arya stan account (@Maniklite) May 13, 2019

A show with cinematography, lighting, color grading, direction, and acting this good deserves a better script. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1Ng8uy9GU0 — Alex Lu Spoils GoT (@Waxenwings) May 13, 2019

If there were any more standards left to be set for international TV, its safe to say that Game of Thrones' latest episode The Bells may have done that. The gore, glory and the madness was at an all time high and the eyes of the viewers wondered as the main city burned down to ashes.The Bells was director Miguel Sapochnik's win, with the the initial calm setting up the epic conflict. Fans can't help but appreciate the amazing cinematography that was on display in the 75-min long episode. From aerial shots, meant to breathe in Daenerys Targaryen turning into the Mad Queen, to the absolute carnage witnessed on-ground through characters like Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister and the locals, the episode took us into the characters' psyche like few others before them. Not to forget the beautiful frames of dragons breathing fire, and some more fire.Fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation over the beautiful frames in The Bells. From lighting to color grading, check out some positive reactions here:Shot by cinematographer Fabian Wagner with visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer and production designer Deborah Riley, The Bells is arguably one of the best shot episodes of the series. For Wagner, its a win since he was the one who blamed viewers' TV settings and the quality of their screens for The Long Night, episode 3 of season 8, appearing too dark.Also Read: After Game of Thrones S8 Ep 5, Twitter is Convinced That Arya Stark Will Kill Daenerys Targaryen Also Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television