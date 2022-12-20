Cirkus Actor Anil Charanjeett Says 'Jacqueline Fernandez Didn't Let Her Troubles Affect Her Work' | Exclusive

Cirkus actor Anil Charanjeett opened up about working with Jacqueline Fernandez, especially during the rough phase the actress has been going through. The actress has had a tough year. She was named as an accused in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case and is also facing a defamation case filed by Nora Fatehi. Although she has not spoken about her legal battle yet, the actress has herself occupied with work. She was previously busy with Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona (July 2022), starred in the Akshay Kumar film Ram Setu and has been promoting her upcoming release Cirkus.

Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Anil praised Jacqueline for not letting the recent ups and downs impact her work. “The very first thing I noticed about Jacqueline was her humble nature. Whenever we interacted she used to give her full attention, she has no airs about her and that’s what makes her more beautiful. As far as her recent difficult times are concerned, I think everyone goes through their ups and downs. What I have observed is that she didn’t let her trouble affect her work. It takes courage to get ready and go out there in the world with a smile on your face," he said.

Cirkus is this year’s big Christmas release. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline will be seen opposite the twin Ranveers. Anil will be seen alongside Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Brijendra Kala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania in addition to these actors.

Speaking about working with veteran comedians, Anil said, “It was mad fun on set since day 1. Imagine being surrounded by legendary actors in the comedy genre like Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiki ji, Siddharth Jadhav, and Vrijesh Hirji. It is also the first out-and-out comedy film of Ranveer Singh and he has given it all. The vibe on set is unforgettable. We all will cherish this experience forever."

Cirkus releases on December 23.

