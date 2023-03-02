Actress Pooja Hegde might just be the person we turn to when in need of some fashion advice. The 32-year-old beauty often shares snippets from her glamorous photoshoots that leave us completely floored. Be it slaying in traditional attire or flaunting her curves in uber-chic outfits, Pooja is a charmer in both.

Recently, the Cirkus actress dropped a string of pictures on Instagram, basking in the soft sun, overlooking the Mumbai cityscape. The photos were quick to grab the attention of social media users. Safe to say that her easy-breezy attire pleased the internet fashion police.

“Home,” Pooja captioned her post. Blending both style and comfort, the actress was captured donning an ivory-white tank top, teamed up with a pair of pastel grey joggers. To complete her city girl look, the Beast actress secured her hair in a loose-fitted bun and sported uber-cool and multi-coloured sunglasses. Pooja passed the lazy mid-week vibe as she lounged on a couch, against the backdrop of a setting sun, overlooking the grand Taj Hotel.

In the following picture, Pooja seemed to admire the picturesque view of Mumbai city. However, the actress walked right into our hearts with her last selfie. Flashing her adorable smile, she emanated pretty vibes, posing with her hand on her cheek. The soft sun in the sky, accompanied by the cool blue waters with Pooja in the middle, boasted nothing but serenity.

The moment the snaps surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to laud the actress with praises. While one user commented, “Wow amazing pictures,” another called the tinsel town diva a ‘Natural Beauty!!’ Others dropped plenty of red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja Hegde has failed to match the expectations of the masses, delivering three back-to-back flop films last year, including Beast, Radhe Shaym and Cirkus. Now, she seems to be pinning her hopes on her upcoming Bollywood project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to be an action-drama. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role with a much-anticipated cameo performance from RRR actor Ram Charan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21.

