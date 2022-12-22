Cirkus: Anil Charanjeett Opens Up About Not Only Starring in But Assisting Rohit Shetty | Exclusive

Anil Charanjeett has delivered some memorable roles over the years. From playing the role of Abhinandan Mishra - the Kanpur Idol who is an Anu Malik fan in Hasee Toh Phasee, to Parmeshwar Singh Bharara alias Pompy in Singh Is Bliing, Anil has some interesting character roles to his credit. With Cirkus as his latest project, it seems like Anil is all set to add yet another memorable character to his list of performances. However, Cirkus will be extra special for him as he has not only acted in the film but also assisted Rohit Shetty.

Speaking with News18.com exclusively, the actor opened up about the film, working behind the cameras with the ace director and more.

How did you land Cirkus?

It’s a ration card call. It was made while working on Golmaal Again. That’s what Rohit sir’s team says, ‘Ab tera ration card ban gaya hai.’ I got a call at the time of the first unlock faze of late 2020 where film shootings were given the green signal. I was super excited after sitting at home for months and the best part about this is the comedy genre. We all needed it at that time and now the world needs it to have a good time with their family. I also got to assist Rohit sir in Cirkus apart from playing a part in it. Before this film, I assisted Rohit sir in Golmaal again.

- You’ve worked with Rohit Shetty in several movies. We’ve heard he treats his team like family, can you shed some light on it?

He loves his team. Once you work with him, you become the family and there is no looking back. He is a true team leader. As a director, Rohit sir knows what he wants and keeps the entire team with one single purpose. Everyone knows that he writes ‘A film by Rohit and team’ in every film but I have seen closely how hard his entire team works day and night. He is always working on the scenes till the time he is convinced that they will resonate with the audience and they will love it. One more best thing about sir is that in his team everyone is equal and chance is given to everyone. I’m lucky to be part of his family.

What was the biggest challenge?

There is nothing called the biggest challenge. Every day on a film set is challenging. The amount of challenge varies but it’s there always and it should be, to bring the best out of you. As I said I have assisted sir in Cirkus. My job was to do rehearsals with the direction team and if there is some idea, improvisation, or an extra dialogue I used to suggest it to the team. If sir likes it, it used to get added and that was the best feeling. I have learned a lot from Rohit sir over these years. Yes if I have to say the biggest challenge is to impress sir. If your idea is extraordinary then only it used to get added otherwise keep your mouth shut for at least a week.

- How was it working with Ranveer Singh?

Everyone knows that he is full of energy. He brings the same enthusiasm and dedication to every commendable project. Our bond has become stronger since the first film Simba followed by the Cirkus and Chings ad. With him, work feels like fun. We had a great time working together.

We’ve seen you play some popular roles over the years. But have you not been offered lead roles?

Who doesn’t want to play a leading part? Everyone has their journey. For example, we have the amazing journey of the late Irrfan Khan and current sensation and brilliant actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I believe in growth in all areas be it personal or professional and one needs to constantly thrive for bigger and better I feel this is the best time because a lot of character-driven leading characters are being written both in films and in web series. It’s just a matter of time. I’m ready for my next chapter.

With OTT coming into the picture, do you think there will be more opportunities to play the lead?

Yes, of course. We are seeing it all around in a lot of OTT platforms. So many actors have got the opportunity to play leading parts and they are doing good. I feel I have a lot to offer. I’m not done yet in fact, I’m just starting.

Do you have any dream roles?

That’s a tricky question. Previously I had few references but now I feel that so every reference I will give will be a replica and a comparison is bound to happen whereas a person you are multi façade. I’m still discovering and evolving every day. There are a lot of roles in the past where I took it as a challenge and it work for the audience and I never thought I can crack it. There is a lot of interesting writing which is happening in the industry. I’m hoping to get something interesting soon.

