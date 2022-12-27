Cirkus: Devi Sri Prasad Lauds Ranveer Singh’s Musical Skills, Says ‘I Wish To Hear Him Sing’ | Exclusive

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, marked his debut with the music album Dance Party in 1997 and a couple of years later in 1999, he forayed into film music with the Telugu film Devi, and ever since there has been no looking back for him. He went on to compose music for successful films like Manmadhudhu (2002), Bommarillu (2006), Gabbar Singh (2012), Srimanthudu (2015) and Pushpa: The Rise (2021), among many others. In 2011, he marked his debut as a composer in the Hindi film industry with Dhinka Chika in superstar Salman Khan’s Ready (2011) and followed it up with Jai Ho (2014) and Radhe (2021).

But it was this year that DSP turned composer for a full-fledged album for a Hindi film with Drishyam 2. He also composed the recently released romantic number Sun Zara from Cirkus, which features actors Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also launched his maiden non-album Hindi single O Pari in October. Needless to say, 2022 has been rather special for the musician.

As he continues to revel in the success of Pushpa: The Rise, he exclusively tells News18, “2022 has been a great year. I’ve done a lot of activity this year. I’ve composed the entire album and the background score of Drishyam 2. The movie went on to become a blockbuster. It was a lovely experience.” He adds, “Sun Zara from Cirkus released recently and everybody is in love with it. I’m enjoying the ride. This year, I also released my debut Hindi music video titled O Pari, which people gave a lot of love to. I’m thankful to them for making 2022 successful, fantastic and unforgettable.”

One of the biggest highlights of the year for DSP has been collaborating with Ranveer for Cirkus. Talking about it, the music composer says, “He’s that one person who’s always with music. We’ve all seen videos of him walking at airports with a speaker following him with blasting music. When I met him personally, I saw how he crazy he goes over music.”

Recalling an anecdote, he remarks, “We didn’t meet while making Sun Zara but later when we caught up at Yash Raj Studios before the launch of O Pari, he saw me and started singing Sun Zara. He remembers all the lyrics by heart. He sang the whole song to me. It got me very excited and I started drumming on the table. It was such a cute moment. He’s a livewire. I just love his energy and I relate so much to him because of his energy.”

Sharing his thoughts on how he wishes to hear Ranveer sing in a film someday, DSP says, “Not only does he have a great ear for music but also sings very well. People have heard him rap but I wish to hear him sing a song with a melody soon. He would definitely rock it.”

Shedding light on the process of creating Sun Zara, DSP elaborates, “Rohit (Shetty; filmmaker) sir told me to make a song that will suit its backdrop and sound retro as well as modern so that when people listen to it as a standalone track, they love it and it becomes a hit. He gave me the freedom to work on it according to my own sensibility. I got back to Chennai and worked on the song and while working on it, I randomly found the hook phrase ‘sun zara’. I sent the tune to him and to my surprise, got a call immediately within 10-15 minutes. He told me, ‘I love the tune. This is locked and final.’ I was super thrilled.”

Happy with the outcome, the musician lauds the actors for bringing the song come alive on the big screen. “After the song shoot was done, I remember getting a lot of calls from Rohit sir’s team. They were very excited as they felt that the song has come out beautifully. I happened to meet Ranveer sir at an event function later and he told me that the visuals have come out very good. He was like, ‘Yes! My first song with rockstar DSP is coming out!’ He made me feel so good. He’s such a sweetheart,” he says.

DSP further continues, “While the mixing was going on, they sent me the song to check the sync. When we watched it at my studio, my whole team fell in love with the picturisation instantly. We started doing the hook step immediately (laughs). Ranveer sir, Jaqueline and Pooja made the song look so beautiful. Rohit sir shot it so beautifully.”

