Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Drops Quirky Clip ft Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever And More

The release date of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus is just a month away and the makers have now kick-started the promotion of the upcoming comedy film. On Friday afternoon, the lead actor of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh, revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out next week. While doing so, he also shared a quirky reel video introducing his ‘Cirkus family’ featuring the entire cast of the film. The clip begins with two hilarious character looks of Ranveer Singh, followed by Pooja Hegde in a yellow saree.

Meanwhile, Johny Lever appears donning a funny afro, Varun Sharma in double avatars, and Jacqueline Fernandez in a puffy retro hair-do. Alongside the lead cast, the clip shares glimpses of the supporting cast including Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more. The composition of the cast is kept quite similar to Rohit Shetty’s hilarious Golmaal film series and promises to be an equally hilarious joyride for the audiences. “Before the trailer drops next week, meet our Cirkus family,” wrote Ranveer Singh while sharing the quirky video. Take a look at it here:

The introductory video of the Cirkus family has not only managed to garner the right amount of anticipation for the upcoming film but has also left fans excited for the trailer release. A user commented, “This looks like a fun ride. Perfect for the Xmas season,” another added, “Yay! Can't wait to see you rock again, release the trailer already.” One more said, “Omg bring it one.” Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Ranveer Ka double dose, much excited.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the plot of the comedy flick is based on the 1982 released Hindi film Angoor, which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The exact storyline has been kept under wraps but Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will play double roles in the movie.

Cirkus is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 23.

