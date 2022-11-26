Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Gives A Closer Look At His Double Roles In New Poster Of Rohit Shetty Film

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming comedy-drama - Cirkus is just a month away and the makers have now kick-started the promotion of the upcoming comedy film. Previously, the lead actor of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh, revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out next week. While doing so, he also shared a quirky reel video introducing his ‘Cirkus family’ featuring the entire cast of the film. Now, the Simmba actor has dropped another intriguing poster from the film featuring his co-stars and a closer look at his double roles in the film.

In the colourful poster, we see Ranveer Singh in double roles. The first Ranveer is seen looking dashing in a black shirt with lightning being produced from his fingers, on the other hand, the other Ranveer is seen in a lighter mood. We also see a glimpse of other characters of the film including Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote, “DOUBLE MADNESS!! ⚡️⚡️CHRISTMAS MANAO APNI FAMILY KE SAATH!! ."

Check out the fun poster here:

Soon after the poster was shared, Ranveer’s fans took to the comments section to express their excitement for the film. One fan wrote, “CANT WAITT 🔥," another commented, “Waiting Baba❤️😍❤️." A third social media user commented, “Super 😍😍😍."

Ranveer had offered glimpses of the film in the form of a few new posters. Check here:

Meanwhile, the previously released introductory video of the Cirkus family has not only managed to garner the right amount of anticipation for the upcoming film but has also left fans excited for the trailer release. A user commented, “This looks like a fun ride. Perfect for the Xmas season,” another added, “Yay! Can’t wait to see you rock again, release the trailer already.” One more said, “Omg bring it one.” Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Ranveer Ka double dose, much excited.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the plot of the comedy flick is based on the 1982 released Hindi film Angoor, which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The exact storyline has been kept under wraps but Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will play double roles in the movie.

Cirkus is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 23.

