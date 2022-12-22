Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rohit Shetty Get Together For Happy Pic

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow and fans can’t keep calm. Given Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's previous achievements with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, expectations are high this time as well. It seems the actor himself is quite excited about the release. Taking to Twitter, actor Ranveer Singh invited moviegoers to watch his latest film in theatres tomorrow and be a part of his celebrations.

He shared a picture with the director Rohit Shetty and co-stars Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. He captioned it, “ Cinema aao, happy ho jao!” Netizens flooded the comments section as soon as Ranveer shared the picture.

One of the fans commented, “I am very excited for this movie," another added, “Can’t wait bae😍😍😍." A third social media user commented, “Movie will be superhit❤️❤️❤️."

While some are excited and hoping that the film does well at Box Office, others feel the release of Avatar 2 may affect the craze as it already ruling BO.

Cirkus will mark the third collaboration between Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty. The film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play.

Earlier speaking to India Today, Ranveer Singh tagged Cirkus as a very special film. “I am working with some fine artists. It is my third film with Rohit Shetty and his team. We have made films that have earned us both love and respect, and I don’t want this film to be any less. I was pretty much looking forward to this day where I would get to share the screen with Johnny Lever," he had said.

Cirkus also features Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Sulbha Arya, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in the song Current Laga Re. While the trailer itself was entertaining and cheerful, fans can't wait to watch the film.

