Cirkus: Ranveer Singh to Star in Rohit Shetty's Next Along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde

After the massive success of Simmba and an appearance in Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have joined hands once again for Cirkus. The film is Rohit Shetty's take on the classic play, The Comedy of Errors. Set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa, Cirkus is scheduled to release in the winter of 2021

Presented by Bhushan Kumar in association with Reliance Entertainment the film features an eclectic star cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic "83", where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is awaiting the release of his big Bollywood biggie "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi is a film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe which also comprises of the Singham and Simmba films. Hence, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be a part of the film. Apart from that, the film also stars Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher.

The filmmaker has assured fans that the cop action drama will open only in theatres. According to latest reports, he is eyeing the Republic Day 2021 weekend to release Sooryavanshi.