Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus failed to live up to the audience’s expectations at the box office. Now, actor Siddharth Jadhav, who essayed a pivotal role in the movie, opened up about Cirkus’ failure. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “Kabhi kabhi Sachin sir bhi zero par out huye hain, iska matlab ye nahin ki woh bure hain. Issey pehle ke matches ke apne mazze liye the, so aage ki paari achchi khelenge (Sachin sir had also been out on zero sometimes but that doesn’t make him a bad player. He had fun in the previous matches, so, he planned to play better in the future).”

Siddharth was also asked if the film’s team met to discuss where they went wrong, to which he mentioned that the audience’s expectations were too high. He revealed, “We are in the entertainment business and we always aim to entertain the audience. But mujhe lagta hai iss baar audience ki expectations hi zyada thi from Rohit Shetty (I think audience had more expectations from Rohit Shetty this time).” He further added, “We will try and put our best foot forward the next time.”

The actor has created a niche for himself not only in Marathi cinema but also in Bollywood. Siddharth has also previously worked with Shetty on films such as Golmaal, Golmaal Returns and Simmba, among many others. The actor also spoke about the frequent mentions of South films performing well. He reveals, “Marathi cinema sabse upar hai. A handful of movies for the South, like RRR, Kantara and K.G.F: Chapter 2 (all 2022), worked at the box office. Har ek picture nahin chalti. Agar har film chalti tab South ka bol-bala hota.”

Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles. The movie also featured Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Mukesh Tiwari, and is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. The film also featured a special dance number by Deepika Padukone, titled Current Laga Re.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Jadhav will next be seen in Priyadarshan Jadhav’s directorial film Jaago Mohan Pyare. The film also stars Aniket Vishwasrao and Deepti Devi in prominent roles and is currently in its post-production stage. Apart from that, he will also star in Lagna Kallol alongside Mayuri Deshmukh and Bhushan Pradhan.

