Cirkus Song Current Laga Re: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Deliver Ultimate Year End Party Track

Director Rohit Shetty dropped the first song of his upcoming film Cirkus titled Current Laga Re with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The actress, who seems to be appearing in the film just for a special song, is dressed in a bright pink traditional ensemble which seems likely inspired by a traditional Bharatanatyam outfit. On the other hand, Ranveer is dressed in a plain all-black outfit in the song.

The song brought back memories of Chennai Express’ One Two Three Four as it began with a verse in Tamil. The song then turns into Hindi but the typical Tamil kuthu song seems to be the overall theme of the song. To top it off, Ranveer and Deepika share a fun chemistry in the music which shows them in a never-before-seen avatar on the big screen. We are already searching for our dance shoes and preparing to bring the house down with the track.

Watch the Current Laga Re song from Cirkus below:

Deepika’s appearance in the film was confirmed by Rohit Shetty in the trailer. It was previously rumoured that she will be seen in a cameo role. However, the trailer revealed that the filmmaker roped in his Chennai Express actress for a special song.

As for Cirkus, Ranveer Singh stars alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Besides Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film in cameo roles. The film is loosely based on several films and plays, including Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar, and Bhranti Bilas, all of which were adapted from William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, and it reveals what happens after they realise it. The trailer also shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, both of whom are reminiscent of 1980s actresses. Needless to say, the trailer is entertaining and cheerful, promising “four times the fun." However, Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in the trailer will undoubtedly catch your attention. She can be seen tapping her feet with Ranveer near the end of the video.

