Entertainment News Today, Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Pose for Pic With Cirkus Cast; Kantara Makers Respond to Pathaan Row

Live now
Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 07:06 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Today, Movie Review LIVE Updates: After Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh collaborated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty once again for his film Cirkus which has a theatrical release on Friday, December 23. However, going by early reviews from media screenings, the film seems to have failed to impress the audience. On the other hand, we have Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hitting the OTT platform. Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Read More
Ram Charan shared his reaction to RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for Oscars 2023. The actor took to Twitter and called the shortlisting a ‘historic moment’ for India. He credited the honour to RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer M. M. Keeravani.
Read More, here.
Rohit Shetty left fans cheering after he gave a befitting reply to questions surrounding Bollywood’s box office slump. The Cirkus director was asked about the underwhelming year that Bollywood has had as compared to regional cinema and the director jumped into defence mode. Read More, here.
Glass Onion tries very hard to be layered like the onion but ends up becoming like a shallot, the layers are undoubtedly there but the spice of the onions missing. With the help of each character’s messy past, the film has enough layers to peel. Unfortunately, despite the layers, Glass Onion’s lack of depth led to the film becoming predictable. It doesn’t take an hour to guess the supposed big twist.
Read News18’s full review, here.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan has landed into trouble even before its release. The song Besharam Rang, which was released earlier this month, did not sit well with one section of the audience and several politicians criticised the song for showing Deepika in an orange bikini. Amid this, the makers of KGF 2 and Kantara responded to the controversy and said that there was a controversy regarding their film as well. Read more, here.
Given Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s previous achievements with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, expectations are high this time as well with Cirkus. It seems the actor himself is quite excited about the release. Taking to Twitter, actor Ranveer Singh invited moviegoers to watch his latest film in theatres tomorrow and be a part of his celebrations. Read more, here.
News18’s review of Glass Onion read, “Glass Onion tries very hard to be layered like the onion but ends up becoming like a shallot, the layers are undoubtedly there but the spice of the onions missing. With the help of each character’s messy past, the film has enough layers to peel. Unfortunately, despite the layers, Glass Onion’s lack of depth led to the film becoming predictable. It doesn’t take an hour to guess the supposed big twist.”
We also have SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the news as the hit song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 in the best song category. It is now among the 15 songs which have been selected out of 81 in total. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories. Earlier it was also announced that Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Golden Globe awards under the Best Original Song category.
Meanwhile, the makers of Kantara revealed recently that the Rishab Shetty film has been submitted for the Oscars. Kantara was originally released on September 30 in Kannada and its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam hit the theatres a couple of weeks later. “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come,” Hombale Productions founder Vijay Kirgandur said in a recent interview. “Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well,” he added.
Read all the Latest Movies News here