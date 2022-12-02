Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh Promises '4 Times Fun'; Deepika Padukone Steals The Show

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year. While everyone has been waiting for it eagerly, the actor has released the trailer of his upcoming film. On Friday, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handles and dropped the trailer, raising excitement among all for the film.

Cirkus is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’.

The trailer presents Ranveer Singh-Varun Sharma in double roles and unveils what happens after they realise the same. The trailer also features a glimpse of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, who will surely remind you of actress’ from the 80s. Needless to say, the trailer is entertaining, cheerful and promises ‘4 times fun’. However, what will surely catch your attention while watching the trailer is Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. Towards the end of the clip, she is seen tapping feet with Ranveer. Watch Cirkus trailer here:

Soon after the trailer was launched, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the film. “Cannot wait for this," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Finally Legendary director Rohit Shetty is backkk…. Now we can enjoy movie with our family on theatre ☺️ I’m very excited 😍🙌"

Earlier today, Ranveer Singh also dropped a happy picture on his Instagram account in which he was seen posing with the entire cast and crew of the film. Check out Singh’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Cirkus is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 23 this year.

