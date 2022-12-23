Cirkus Twitter Review: Netizens Call Ranveer Singh’s Film a ‘Mixture’ Of Rohit Shetty Films

Cirkus, the Rohit Shetty directorial that was released in theatres today, is marketed as an unconventional comedy starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Internet users who had left the theatre after seeing the highly anticipated film on its first day have mixed reactions to it.

As soon as Cirkus' first show was over, social media users began posting their reviews and thoughts on the movie. The movie, like Shetty's Golmaal universe, was anticipated to be a laugh riot for viewers, however conflicting reviews mostly discuss how the film fell short of viewers' expectations, despite cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. Despite the fact that the majority of people conveyed being dissatisfied with the film, a small number of viewers seemed to enjoy it.

One user even went on to compare the film with Sajid Khan’s movies and wrote, “As a Rohit Shetty movie, I honestly thought Cirkus will be so much fun but it felt like it was a Sajid khan movie not Rohit Shetty. I loved the story behind it but it did not justice the story very well and Ranveer and Varun are amazing as always.”

On the contrary, another user had only good things to say about the film and tweeted, “Cirkus Review: Brilliant comedy film Rohit Shetty is back with a bang. Movie is like Golmaal you can enjoy the music a lot young children will love the colour environment on screen Ranveer Singh never disappoints his viewers like us #Jacqueline good Cirkus best “

Another user goes on to say,”Mixture of all Rohit Shetty films = Cirkus.” If you have seen the trailer, you would have gotten a hint of the same. See more reviews here:

Shakespeare's epic The Comedy of Errors served as the inspiration for Cirkus. It is also a remake of Deven Verma's classic comedy Angoor which starred Sanjeev Kumar. Based on the first-day reaction, it appears that the movie didn't really leave any significant impact or make the audience laugh out loud like the original Rohit Shetty Golmaal despite efforts to connect the two franchises.

