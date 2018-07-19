English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cirque du Soleil to Make India Debut in November, with Shows in Mumbai and Delhi
Globally popular live entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is set to come to India for the first time later this year, with shows in Delhi and Mumbai.
Artists from Cirque du Soleil's OVO pose during a photo call to arrange the seating plans for guests ahead of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at London's Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Canada-based Cirque du Soleil's new touring show ‘Bazzar', its 43rd original production, will have its world premiere in India this November, before heading to other countries. It has partnered with BookMyShow to make its India foray.
"After entertaining millions of people around the world for over 30 years, there are few remaining markets we have yet to visit. We have been looking forward to introducing Cirque du Soleil to the Indian market, which is very important for our international growth," Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement.
Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reinvented circus arts, going on to become a world leader in live entertainment. It has presented productions, which are replete with dramatic performances, whimsical costumes staged under magical lighting and set to original music compositions, in close to 450 cities in 60 countries.
There's a mix of acrobatics, choreography, characters and stories, which are told through visuals, thereby transcending any language barriers and appealing to a large audience.
Its Bazzar will be performed by Cirque du Soleil artistes under the newest version of its famous Big Top Tent, which is 62 ft high and 135 ft in diameter, with a seating capacity of over 1500 guests. Lamarre said Bazzar introduces the essence of what Cirque du Soleil is.
The effort to bring the show is towards strengthening India's positon on the global live entertainment map.
Albert Almeida, Chief Operating Officer - Non Movies, BookMyShow, said: "Cirque du Soleil is an unbelievable entertainment experience that has amazed millions of people across the world with its performances that defy 'normal' in every sense. We are excited to work with them a they prepare for a debut in India."
The entry for the shows will be through online registrations.
