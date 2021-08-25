Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan at Airport Rewarded for 'Exemplary Professionalism', Tweets CISF

A video of Salman Khan being stopped at the airport at the security check has been doing the rounds on social media. When it seemed like Salman was trying to bypass the security at the airport entry, a CISF officer on duty stopped him and denied him entry till he was cleared. The CISF officer in question stood in front of him and gestured for him to first get clearance.

Earlier, it was reported that the CISF officer was penalised. According to reports, CISF has seized his mobile phone for speaking to a media organisation after stopping Salman. Now, it has come to light that officer on duty has been rewarded for his exemplary professionalism.

An official tweet read, “The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty."

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs— CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Salman was headed to Russia for Tiger 3 shoot when this incident occurred. The superstar, along with Katrina Kaif, is in St Petersburg for the upcoming film’s shooting. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma nd is set for 2022 release.

