Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her web series debut with the Russo Brothers’ Citadel. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The first season of the groundbreaking global series consists of six-episodes, with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of the action packed drama. On sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, “On April 28, enter a new age of espionage. Watch the trailer for Citadel now! @citadelonprime #CitadelOnPrime”.

The official synopsis of the series reads: Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency - tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people - was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Earlier, in an interview with a Hollywood portal, while promoting her film The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka had opened up about Citadel. The actor had said, “I think there’s nothing like Garh on television. It’s very high-end, it’s got clever action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it’s got heart. So, I think There’s really nothing like it on TV right now and that’s a big reason why I really wanted to do this. To do something for that many episodes… you know it’s a commitment.”

She also said that shooting for the series took a toll on her physical health and said, “But because it was a limited series, it was really great. We shot it for over a year. It was really cool.” was very, very intense physically for my character and I’m sure a bunch of the cast as well. It was a lot of work, but I’m so excited to share it with the world because I recently saw a bunch of And I think it’s very special. We worked really hard on it and you’ll see it.”

Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

