Citing DiCaprio, Aditya Roy Kapur Says, 'People Tend to Discount Acting Skills of Handsome Actors'
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang said that handsome actors like Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio are often not given due credits as people tend to focus more on their looks.
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang said that handsome actors like Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio are often not given due credits as people tend to focus more on their looks.
The general perception about actors is that their look is surely the priority to succeed in the business of entertainment. However, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is widely acknowledged as a handsome young man, says at times the good look can overpower acting skills of an actor.
"I do not want to think about it too much, though in all the reviews I read (there is) at least one line about the way I look. People talk about my look but my appearance is not in my hands, right? If we look at the West, whether it is Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and some others mainstream actors -- they don't get enough credit for their acting skills at times, but their screen presence and how handsome they are (are spoken about). People can discount their acting skills and put it down to their looks. When it comes to me, I have no control over it but surely I want to establish myself as a combination of both," Aditya told IANS.
So, when was the last time he looked at the mirror and said, ‘wow! Aditya, you are hot!'? He laughs. "No, that does not happen. I mean I don't do that -- who does that? I think before the shoot of Malang I saw myself in the mirror once, and felt that my body is looking ‘not bad'. That is it! I don't know how to answer this question," he blushes while responding.
Aditya's upcoming film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri with whom he has collaborated Aashiqui 2. That film made him a star overnight in 2013.
Asked about how special was it for him to work with Mohit again, the actor said: "One of the reasons the shooting of this film was exciting for me is, I got a chance to try out some new adventure sports. We went to Mauritius four days prior to the shooting, so that we got to learn those sports -- at least the basics so that we looked right in the scenes. I learnt a little bit of kitesurfing during the shoot and I thinking I will learn it properly once I take a break. I think I like that sport," shared the actor.
Malang also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu among others, and is slated to release on February 7.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Too Low, Mountain Ahead: Flying Into Fog, Kobe Bryant’s Pilot Had a Decision to Make
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Title Tune Turns Scary as Dharma Productions Moves Over to the Dark Side
- Bigg Boss 13: Post Eviction, Shefali Jariwala is All Praise for Sidharth, Calls Asim 'Ungrateful'
- IWL 2020: Sabitra Bhandari Scores 5, Karishma Shirvoikar Bags Hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC Smash Kenkre FC
- This Video of Sara Ali Khan is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today