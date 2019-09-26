Of late, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio garnered quite a lot of attention towards himself in India. In a recent Facebook post, the actor extended his support for Cauvery Calling, a movement initiated by the Sadhguru's Isha Foundation and said, "India's rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery river."

The post was picked up, shared and liked widely across social media and attracted several comments from fans and activists alike. Days after, The Coalition for Environmental Justice in India, 95 civil society groups and 18 individuals wrote a letter to the Hollywood actor to withdraw his support from the movement.

"You may have been poorly advised or not have had the time to personally investigate the background of the promoters of Cauvery Calling before you embraced the programme with this message on Facebook: ‘India’s rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery River’,” read the letter.

The letter claims that the movement doesn't “comprehends the river basin’s realities and her future well-being," adding, "This is not a programme that will protect Cauvery, her forests, her biodiversity, her children and her children’s children. It will certainly not save Cauvery. On the contrary, support for this kind of a campaign sets a very wrong precedent."

"The link you have shared on your Facebook page of the Isha website reveals that the volume of money being gathered is over Rs 10,000 crores ($1.5 billion). The implications of such massive funds being made available to a private foundation, particularly one that as a very weak, and rather dubious, record of compliance of human rights and environmental laws, is quite worrying," claimed the letter.

For the unversed, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev announced the launch of 'Cauvery Calling' in July with an aim to revitalise the dying river which is the source of livelihoods, irrigation and drinking water for 84 million people.

The movement is said to support lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery basin to plant 242 crore trees in an economic plan that is expected to revive not just the river but the fortunes of farmers in the basin as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.