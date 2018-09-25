English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civil War: Captain America Takes Down Chris Evans, Iron Man Joins In the Fun; Check It Out
The Twitter fun continued later in the day as Evans discovered a tweet that his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr had posted on Sunday, highlighting the resemblance between the two actors and Disney's Bambi and Faline.
Poster of Captain America: Civil War
Chris Evans has some critique for his younger self. The actor took to social media to share a snippet of an early project and took a dig at his style. In the clip from an educational video titled 'Biodiversity: Wild About Life!', Evans is seen sporting a bowl cut, while talking to some friends about animals, reports etonline.com.
"Here's a clip from my very first professional acting gig," Evans wrote while sharing the footage on Twitter. "Based on my personal style choices, I'm pretty sure the movie was called, ‘Asleep at the Wheel'. Happy Monday, everyone."
The Twitter fun continued later in the day as Evans discovered a tweet that his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr had posted on Sunday, highlighting the resemblance between the two actors and Disney's Bambi and Faline. "All the way down to the eye colour," Downey captioned the photo.
Evans retweeted the post, adding: "What can I say? The man knows me."
Evans is popular for his superhero avatar Captain America, who is a part of the Avengers.
