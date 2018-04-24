English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
Rejecting the plea by petitioner, Swami Agnivesh, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that once a film is given certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), then there is nothing that can constitute an offence.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea for the chopping of the scenes from Padmaavat which were eulogizing 'Sati' and would adversely impact the viewers of the film.
The court said this as counsel for Agnivesh sought registration of FIR against the producer and director of the film as scenes eulogising were against law banning Sati. Referring to the novel Devdas by eminent Bengali classic novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Chief Justice Misra said: "Read the book and see its celluloid version in which veteran actor Dilip Kumar has performed the role of main character Devdas - who turns alcoholic for the loss of love."
Noting that the writer was critical of this character and never justified being alcoholic, he asked: "Has any lover become alcoholic because of the film Devdas", while telling the lawyer that he was "trying to make mountain out of trivial things".
As the lawyer said that some of his friends have become alcoholic, Justice Khanwilkar said: "Sir, you keep bad company."
Padmaavat which saw a lot of protests and resistance before its release, which saw the top court's intervention, was a roaring success at the box office. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, it was filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's take on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem Padmavat.
