Claire Foy, James McAvoy to Star in English Remake of French Thriller 'My Son'

Los Angeles: Actors Claire Foy and James McAvoy are set to play the lead roles in STX Films’ English-language remake of hit French thriller My Son. The film will be directed by Christian Carion, who also helmed the 2017 original, reported Deadline.

McAvoy will portray a man whose son goes missing, leading to him travel to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy will not be given a script or dialogue, so he will only be aware of the basic details of his character’s story, and he will have to improvise and react to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast will be given detailed scripts. We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son’ for worldwide audiences. James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son’, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences, said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

The film will begin production in early November in Scotland.