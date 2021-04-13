Clans in Indian Cinema: Actor, Filmmaker and Music Composer – the Roshans Have Them All

With an actor-filmmaker like Rakesh Roshan and a superstar like Hrithik, the Roshan family has been a part of the Hindi film industry for three generations. Their entry into the industry happened with Hrithik’s grandfather, music director Roshan. His elder son became an actor, later venturing into filmmaking, while his younger son Rajesh Roshan took after their father to become a music director. But the most successful family member is Hrithik, charming the hearts of millions with his good looks and dancing skills.

Rakesh Roshan:

Roshan Lal Nagrath, better known by his first name Roshan, was an esraj player and music director. Roshan emerged as a player on the Hindi film music scene with Baawre Nain (1950) which became a big musical hit. In the early 1950s, Roshan worked with singers Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh and Talat Mahmood. The 1960s proved to be the golden age for Roshan - his ability to mould folk music with Hindustani classical music became his trademark and resulted in successful movie musicals. The biggest musical film of his career with the most hits was Barsaat Ki Raat (1960). He was married to Ira Roshan.As an actor, he was mostly known for his supporting roles in big-budget movies in the ’70s. He got solo hero roles in more women-oriented films such as Paraya Dhan with Hema Malini, Khubsoorat with Rekha and Kaamchor with Jaya Prada. Later, he achieved fame for directing films with titles beginning with the letter ‘K’ since 1987. As a filmmaker, his most notable work includes Khudgarz (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Karan Arjun (1995). He launched son Hrithik with the blockbuster romance Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000). The father-son duo delivered anther hit with the science fiction film Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), which also led to India’s first superhero film franchise, the Krrish film series (2006—2013).

Rakesh Roshan is married to Pinky Roshan, director J Om Prakash’s daughter. They have son Hrithik and daughter Sunaina. J Om Prakash directed films like Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakraman, Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, Aakhir Kyon? (1985) with Rajesh Khanna as the lead hero and his other successful directorial ventures included Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Arpan (1983), and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993) with Jeetendra as the lead hero.

He shot to fame with the score for the 1974 film Kunwara Baap and the 1975 film Julie. He had a successful association with Basu Chatterjee, Dev Anand, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. He went on to compose melodious tunes and made Kishore Kumar sing them in films like Mama Bhanja, Doosra Aadmi, Muqaddar, Swami, Priyatama, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Ek Hi Raasta, Swarag Narak, Inkaar, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Ghar Sansar, followed by films with Rajesh Khanna like Janta Hawaldar, Nishaan, Babu and Aakhir Kyon?. In the 1990s, he worked on films like Karan Arjun (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Papa Kehte Hai (1996), Koyla (1997), Daag: The Fire (1999), Dastak (1996), Kya Kehna (2000) and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000).

Rajesh is married to Kanchan Roshan, they have a son Eshaan Roshan and daughter Pashmina Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik shot to fame with his very first film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which was a home production. His style, onscreen persona and dancing talents were a big hit, starting a new era in Hindi cinema of the metrosexual man. He was almost written off as a one-film wonder and only a goodlooking man, when films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi… Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar proved that he is a well-rounded performer. Hrithik is also the first Indian superhero on the big screen, with the successful Krrish franchise. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30 and War are some of his more recent successes. War is the biggest box office success in Hrithik’s career so far. Despite several ups and downs in his career, Hrithik has managed to sustain his appeal as a superstar, and is idolized by many new-age actors.

Hrithik married his long-time love Sussanne Khan, actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan’s daughter in 2000. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Sussanne links the Roshans to the Khan family – her father was a prominent actor in the 1980s. Her mother, Zarine Katrak, is also an actress as well as an interior designer. Younger brother Zayed Khan is an actor. Sussanne is the niece of late actor Feroz Khan and director Akbar Khan (brothers of Sanjay Khan) and first cousin of Bollywood actor, Fardeen Khan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here