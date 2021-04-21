Clans in Indian Cinema: NT Rama Rao and His Family of Telugu Film Icons and Powerful Politicians

NT Rama Rao is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema and one of the two legends of Telugu cinema, along with Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Besides his legendary status in the film world, NTR also served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. His children have carried forward is legacy in both films and politics. His sons Nandamuri Harikrishna and Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as grandsons Kalyan Ram and N.T.R Jr are prominent figures in Telugu cinema. We’re looking at the prominent film personalities from the Nandamuri family as part of our clans in Indian cinema series.

NT Rama Rao:

Starring in over 300 films, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is one of the most prominent figures in the history of Telugu cinema. He gained popularity in the 1950s for his portrayals of Hindu deities, especially Krishna and Rama, roles which made him a “messiah of the masses”. He portrayed Lord Vishnu in films such as Sri Venkateswara Mahatyam (1960) among others and Lord Shiva in Dakshayagnam (1962). His films enduring classics Mayabazar (1957) and Nartanasala (1963) went on to become enduring classics. He later started playing roles of a poor yet heroic young man fighting against the existing system. Some of these films are Devudu Chesina Manushulu (1973), Adavi Ramudu (1977), Driver Ramudu (1979), Vetagadu (1979), Sardar Papa Rayudu (1980), and Bobbili Puli (1982).

At the age of 20, NTR married Basava Rama Tarakam. The couple had eight sons and four daughters. Many of his sons stepped into filmdom. Daughter Daggubati Purandeswari is a politician, while another daughter Bhuvaneshwari is married to Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Nandamuri Harikrishna:

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram:

He made his acting debut in 1964 as a child artist in Sri Krishnavataram. He then starred in Thalla? Pellama? (1970), followed by Tatamma Kala (1974), Ram Raheem (1974) and Daana Veera Shura Karna (1977). Harikrishna served as the member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1996-1999 and became a Cabinet Minister for Road Transport in 1996. Harikrishna married Lakshmi Kumari on in 1973 and they have two sons Janaki Ram and Kalyan Ram and a daughter, Nandamuri Suhasini. Out of wedlock, he has a third son N. T. Rama Rao Jr. with Nandamuri Shalini.He appeared in more than 100 Telugu films over forty years in a variety of roles and established himself as one of the leading actors of Telugu cinema. He has achieved commercial success since the 1980s in films such as Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), Mangammagari Manavadu (1984), Apoorva Sahodarulu (1986), Muvva Gopaludu (1987), Nari Nari Naduma Murari (1990), Lorry Driver (1990), Rowdy Inspector (1992), Bhairava Dweepam (1994), Samarasimha Reddy (1999), Narasimha Naidu (2001), Simha (2010) and Legend (2014). He has starred in several biographical films, including that of his father in NTR: Mahanayakudu (2019) and NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019). Balakrishna married Vasundhara Devi, and they have three children.He was a producer and cinematographer and the father of Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.Nandamuri Harikrishna’s elder son started his acting career in 2003 with Toli Choopulone followed by Abhimanyu. In 2005, he established his own banner N.T.R. Arts under the name of his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao known as ‘NTR’. He has starred in films like Asadhyudu, Vijayadasami, Lakshmi Kalyanam, Jayeebhava, Ism and Om 3D. In 2019, he played the role of his father Nandamuri Harikrishna in the films N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu. Ram married Swati on 9 August 2006. They have two children, Sourya Ram and Taraka Advitha.The son of Nandamuri Harikrishna first appeared in Brahmarshi Vishwamitra (1991) as a child artiste, written and directed by his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao. He then went on to play the titular role of Rama in Gunasekhar-directed mythological film Ramayanam (1996), which won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. In his film career spanning 20 years, Rama Rao has worked in over 29 films. He is mostly known for his single take acting, dialogue delivery and dancing without rehearsals. He received critical reception for his performance in works such as Aadi (2002), Simhadri (2003), Rakhi (2006), Yamadonga (2007), Brindavanam (2010), Temper (2015) and Jai Lava Kusa (2017). He is married to Lakshmi Pranathi and the couple has two sons.The son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna has starred in Telugu films like Raja Cheyyi Vesthe, Eduru Leni Alexander, Nandeeswarudu and Amaravathi.

