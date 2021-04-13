Clans in Indian Cinema: Sharmila, Saif, Kareena and the Tagore-Khan-Pataudi-Kapoor Lineage

The Khan Pataudi family expands way beyond filmdom – from the Nawabi in Bhopal to the Tagores of Bengal. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore’s marriage is among the first high-profile cricket-Bollywood partnerships which lead to major hype in the showbiz world. Sharmila Tagore’s parents were both related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Her marriage to Tiger Pataudi linked the family to the nawabs of Bhopal. Her son Saif Ali Khan’s marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan linked the Tagore-Pataudi family to the Kapoor’s, giving their sons a unique genealogy.

We’re taking a look at the Tagore-Khan-Pataudi-Kapoor lineage today in our clans in Indian cinema series.

Born into the prominent Tagore family, one of the leading families of Calcutta and regarded as a key influence during the Bengali Renaissance, Sharmila made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Apur Sansar (The World of Apu, 1959). She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including Devi (1960), Nayak (1966), Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), and Seemabaddha (1971). She ventured into Hindi films with Shakti Samanta’s Kashmir Ki Kali (1964). She established herself as one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema with films like Waqt (1965), An Evening in Paris (1967), Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972) and Chupke Chupke (1975). Sharmila has also served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification from October 2004 to March 2011.

Her father Gitindranath Tagore was the grandson of the noted painter Gaganendranath Tagore, whose own father Gunendranath had been a first cousin of the laureate. Tagore is more closely related to Rabindranath Tagore through her mother: her maternal grandmother, Latika Barua (née Tagore), was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother, Dwijendranath Tagore. Sharmila had two younger sisters, the late Oindrila Kunda [Tinku Tagore] and Romila Sen [Chinky]. Oindrila was the first in the family to act in a film, and the only role she ever played was that of Mini, the child character in Tapan Sinha’s film Kabuliwala (1957).

Sharmila married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi and former captain of the Indian cricket team, in 1968. They had three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan:

Following his mother into films, Saif made his acting debut in Yash Chopra’s drama Parampara (1993), but achieved success with his roles in the romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and the action film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (both 1994). Saif’s career prospect declined through much of the 1990s, and his biggest commercial success of the decade came with the ensemble drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). He made a comeback to prominence with two ensemble comedy-dramas—Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). Saif found success with films like Salaam Namaste, Parineeta, Omkara and Race subsequently. He was married to his first wife, Amrita Singh, for thirteen years, after which he married the actress Kareena Kapoor. He has four children—two with Singh and two with Kapoor.Through her paternal grandmother Mohinder Kaur, Amrita is the great-granddaughter of Sobha Singh, one of the builders of New Delhi, and the great-niece of the late novelist Khushwant Singh. The actress Begum Para is her great-aunt and her husband was Nasir Khan, who is the brother of Dilip Kumar. Actor Ayub Khan is her second cousin. Amrita has starred in successful Hindi films in the ’80s, like Betaab, Saaheb, Chameli Ki Shaadi and Naam. Saif and Amrita’s children are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.She is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and granddaughter of the veteran actors Raj Kapoor and Hari Shivdasani. She links the Khan-Pataudis with the Kapoors, bringing together two major celebrity families together. Kareena remains one of the top actresses of today with career span of over 20 years. Married to actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons, Kapoor’s off-screen life is the subject of widespread coverage. Older son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular starkids. She welcomed her younger son in February this year, his name is yet to be revealed.Soha started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More (2004), and is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti (2006). Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns are some of her other films. Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in January 2015. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born in September 2017.This prominent child actor also found success in adulthood with films like Kalyug and the Golmaal series. His grandfather, Moti Lal Kemmu, is a Kashmiri playwright and a recipient of several awards by the government.Sara always harboured Bollywood dreams and started acting in films with the Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kedarnath. He second release was Rohit Shetty’s action film Simmba. She continues to be one of the most sought after young actresses currently, with a number of films in her kitty.Saif and Amrita’s son has yet to make a formal announcement about stepping into films, although there’s immense curiosity as to which path his career takes. He is said to be more keen on following his father into films, than taking after his cricket legend grandfather.Although he is too young to say whether he will feature in films yet, Saif and Kareena’s elder son is already a star in his own right. Taimur attracts huge paparazzi attention due to his unique lineage, carrying forward the genes of the Kapoors as well as the Khan-Pataudis.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here