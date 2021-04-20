Clans in Indian Cinema: The Akkineni-Daggubati Family and Telugu Film Legacy of Over 8 Decades

The Akkineni-Daggubati family is connected through Nagarjuna’s marriage to D Ramanaidu’s daughter Lakshmi, making them one big clan with over 80 years of presence in Telugu cinema. The family’s film journey began with Akkineni Nageswara Rao, one of the most prominent figures in the history of Indian cinema. The professional association between the two families began when D Ramanaidu’s father produced the Telugu film Nammina Bantu (1958), starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri.

Both the families have continued to contribute to the film industry through stars and filmmakers like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Suresh Babu, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. Here’s taking a look at the members of this powerful filmi clan.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao:

The Akkineni patriarch, widely known as ANR, starred in and produced many landmark films in his 75-year career. He is one of the two pillars of Telugu Cinema, along with N. T. Rama Rao. ANR is also known for his path-breaking work in biographical films, and is fondly called Natasamrat by his fans. He is also remembered for his performances in romantic dramas like Laila Majnu (1949), Devadasu (1953), etc. Rao also starred in the blockbusters Ardhangi (1955), Donga Ramudu (1955), Mangalya Balam (1958), and Dussehra Bullodu (1971). He was instrumental in moving the Telugu cinema industry from Madras to Hyderabad in the ’60s. He established Annapurna Studios in 1975 to provide infrastructural support to the Telugu film industry.

Rao married Annapurna on 18 February 1949. He established Annapurna Studios, named after her. The couple had 5 children - Nagarjuna, Venkat Rathnam, Saroja, Sathyavathi, and Naga Susheela.

Akkinneni Nagarjuna:

He established his own production house Suresh Productions, and produced the hit film Ramudu Bheemudu (1964). In 1971, he produced Prem Nagar, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Vanisri, which was a blockbuster. While frequently making films in Telugu and Tamil, he branched out into several other regional languages. His Hindi films include Dildaar, Tohfa, Anari, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Aaghaaz. Ramanaidu had three children, two sons and a daughter. His elder son Daggubati Suresh Babu is a producer and his younger son Daggubati Venkatesh is an actor in Telugu cinema. He had eight grandchildren, two of whom – Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya – are actors in Telugu cinema.The actor-producer has appeared in over 100 films, predominantly in Telugu, along with a few Hindi and Tamil language films. Beginning as a child artist in the 1967 Telugu film Sudigundalu, he made his debut as a lead actor through the 1986 Telugu film Vikram. His blockbuster films include Aakhari Poratam (1988), Geetanjali, Shiva (the remake of which was his Bollywood debut in 1990). Nagarjuna’s other hits are Killer, Neti Siddhartha, Nirnayam, President Gari Pellam, Varasudu, Gharana Bullodu, Allari Alludu and Hello Brother. Several of his films have been remade in Hindi. He has also starred in romantic comedies such as Santosham, Manmadhudu, and Shivamani. He also has considerable television presence, including hosting third and fourth seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.

In February 1984, he married Lakshmi Daggubati, the daughter of D. Ramanaidu. Lakshmi and Nagarjuna have one son, actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple got divorced in 1990 and Nagarjuna married actress Amala in June 1992. The couple have one son, actor Akhil Akkineni.

Naga Chaitanya:

In a career spanning over 30 years, Venkatesh has established himself as a major star with many successful films such as Chanti, Preminchukundam Raa, Premante Idera, Raja, Jayam Manadera, Sankranti, Lakshmi, Namo Venkatesa, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Drushyam. The 1990 film Bobbili Raja’s commercial success proved to be a turning point of his career. In 1993, Venkatesh made his debut in Hindi cinema with Anari, a remake of his film Chanti. Later, he also featured in Taqdeerwala (1995). Venkatesh married Neeraja in 1985 and the couple has four children—three daughters and one son.He has produced several Telugu-language films under Suresh Productions banner including Bobbili Raja, Coolie No.1, Preminchukundam Raa, Ganesh, Kalisundam Raa, Jayam Manade Raa, Nuvvu leka nenu lenu, Malliswari, Tulasi, Drushyam and Gopala Gopala. He is married to Lakshmi and they have three children - actor Rana Daggubati, Malavika Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati.Nagarjuna’s elder son made his debut with Josh (2009), and later starred in Gautham Menon-directed Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) a remake of the Tamil hit Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. He then went onto to play the lead in successful films such as 100% Love (2011), Manam (2014), Premam (2016), Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017), Majili (2019) and Venky Mama (2019). He is married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu – the two of them make one of the most popular Tollywood couples, fondly referred to as ChaySam.The son of Nagarjuna and Amala appeared in a cameo in Vikram Kumar’s hit family drama Manam (2014), which featured three generations of actors from the Akkineni family. His debut film as a full-fledged lead was V. V. Vinayak’s Akhil (2015). His other works include Hello (2017) and Mr Majnu (2019).Suresh Babu’s son began his stint in the film industry working as a visual effects coordinator in around 70 films. Before he turned actor, he started his own production company, Spirit Media. Rana’s debut film was Leader, in Telugu, which is one of his biggest successes. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Dum Maaro Dum (2011). Currently, he is one of the well-known actors from south who also appears in Hindi films time and again. His biggest success to date is of course the role of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise. He got married to Mihika Bajaj in August 2020.The eldest grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sumanth is best known for starring in the films Satyam (2003), Gowri (2004), Godavari (2006), Madhumasam (2008), Golconda High School (2011), and Malli Raava (2017) amongst others. He is also a partner in Annapurna Studios.The son of Anumolu Satya Bhushana Rao and Naga Susheela Akkineni, Sushanth started his movie career with Kalidasu. He has also starred in films like Current, Aatadukundam Raa and Chi La Sow. He played the son of Tabu, who is switched at birth with Allu Arjun, in the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here