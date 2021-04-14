Clans in Indian Cinema: The Superstardom of Rajesh Khanna and Son-in-law Akshay Kumar

Rajesh Khanna is referred to as the ‘first superstar’ and ‘original superstar’ of Hindi cinema. His wife Dimple Kapadia is a prominent actress who continues to achieve new feats, like her recent appearance in a Christopher Nolan film. Although their daughters Twinkle and Rinke had fledgling film careers, son-in-law Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars we have today, with a career of over three decades. Here’s a look at the members of the Khanna-Kapadia-Kumar clan.

Rajesh Khanna:

He made his film debut in the 1966 film Aakhri Khat, directed by Chetan Anand, followed by Raaz. Rajesh Khanna had 15 consecutive solo hit films between 1969 and 1971. These were Aradhana, Doli, Bandhan, Ittefaq, Do Raaste, Khamoshi, Safar, The Train, Kati Patang, Sachaa Jhutha, Aan Milo Sajna, Mehboob Ki Mehendi, Choti Bahu, Anand and Haathi Mere Saathi, still an unbroken record. The last one became 1971’s highest-grossing film and the biggest grosser ever till then. During the peak of his career he would be mobbed during public appearances. Fans kissed his car, which would be covered with lipstick marks, and lined the road, cheering and chanting his name. Hindi cinema hadn’t seen fan frenzy like that till then.

Khanna married the then budding actress Dimple Kapadia in March 1973, before her debut film Bobby released in November of that year. They have two daughters - Twinkle and Rinke. The couple separated in 1982, but never completed the divorce proceedings.

Twinkle Khanna:

She was discovered at age 14 by the filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who cast her in the title role of his teen romance Bobby (1973), which gained her wide public recognition. Shortly before the film’s release in 1973, she married Rajesh Khanna and quit acting. Dimple returned to films in 1984, two years after her separation from Khanna. Her comeback film Saagar, which was released a year later, revived her career. She has since starred in films like Kaash (1987), Drishti (1990), Lekin… (1991), and Rudaali (1993). Her more recent role include Being Cyrus (2006), Luck by Chance (2009), Dabangg (2010), Cocktail (2012) and the Hollywood thriller Tenet (2020).Dimple’s sister was also an actress and costume designer. She made her acting debut in 1977 at the age of 18 in the film Anurodh, with her brother-in-law Rajesh Khanna. She starred opposite Jeetendra in Shakka and Chakravyuha. She played supporting roles in Lootmaar, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Jeevan Dhaara and Dulha Bikta Hai. She had a son Karan Kapadia, who made his Bollywood debut with the action thriller ‘Blank’.She made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romance Barsaat (1995). She played lead roles in Jaan and Dil Tera Diwana opposite Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan respectively. In 1998 she starred in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai opposite Salman Khan. Twinkle acted opposite Akshay Kumar in two action films: International Khiladi and Zulmi (both 1999). She also played the lead role in Baadshah (1999) with Shah Rukh Khan. Following a slew of flops, including the Aamir Khan starrer Mela in 2000, Twinkle quit acting. She turned down Karan Johar’s offer for Rani Mukerji’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

She married Akshay Kumar in January 2001 and they have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara. Twinkle is a successful author and columnist now, and has also co-produced films with her husband. She also has an interior design store.

Real name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, Akshay Kumar comes from a non-film background. He worked his way up the Bollywood ranks and was often compared to the Khans. Akshay’s unique appeal has been his action-ready physique, which he put to good use in the Khiladi films, earning him the Khiladi moniker in the ’90s. His first film appearance was in 1991’s Saugandh, and he continues to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today. In addition to a string of other action films, he gained recognition for the romantic films Dhadkan (2000), Andaaz (2003) and Namastey London (2007). He also pulls of comic roles well, like in films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008). He won critical acclaim with films like Special 26 (2013), Baby and Airlift (2016), and the socially aware films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Pad Man (2018).

Besides his work in films, Akshay is known for his penchant for martial arts. He leads a quiet family life and keeps his kids away from the media glare mostly.

Twinkle sister made her with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). She appeared in very few films, including Jhankaar Beats and Chameli, before marrying Sameer Saran and moving to the UK. She has one daughter.After being an assistant director in several films, Twinkle’s cousin Karan made his acting debut with 2019 film Blank. His second film was Durgamati (2020).

