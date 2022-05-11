Class 10 Student Makes Amazing Portrait of Dr Amol Kolhe, Actor Shares it on Insta

Actor and MP Dr Amol Kolhe is regular at sharing his thoughts and snippets from his life on his social media profile. Some of his posts talk about his projects, others convey his political views. He recently went to Solapur and his posts have been going viral on social media.

Recently, Mahanatya-Shivputra Sambhaji Pandharpur, based on the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was presented in Solapur. Post that, Dr Kolhe met and interacted with people there and in places surrounding the region. He has shared some beautiful moments from the interactions. He posted a video of a lady named Visakha Sawant tying a rakhi to his wrist and said that he had been receiving this sisterly love from her since 2009. He added that the love he has been receiving from all over Maharashtra is the real wealth he has earned.

He then shared a beautiful moment wherein a Class 10 student from Solapur presented him with a self-made portrait of the actor. The student, Suhas Thwante, had drawn Dr Kolhe with utmost precision and finesse, leaving the actor in awe. He posted a picture of him receiving the portrait from the student and said, “Suhas Thwante, a 10th standard student from Solapur, visited me with this beautiful picture of me! He has drawn this picture with such finesse and neatness that it looks like it is drawn by a professional artist. I truly appreciate his amazing artistry! Suhas, thank you, friend!”

Dr Amol Kolhe played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the series Raja Shivchhatrapati on Star Pravah. He also appeared in Swarajyrakshak Sambhaji, which aired on Zee Marathi. He currently represents the Shirur constituency in the Lok Sabha from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Earlier, he was in Shiv Sena.

