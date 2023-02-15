Class Actor Chandan K Anand Shares Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Compromise Bolte Thay Pehle...' | Exclusive

Actor Chandan K Anand is known for his roles in TV shows like Durga Aur Charu, Barrister Babu, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Meet, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kum among others and projects. Chandan has proved his acting skills in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, The Body, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and Rangbaaz. The actor is currently seen in a pivotal role in the Netflix show Class, a remake of the Spanish hit series Elite. Helmed by director Ashim Ahluwalia, that series started streaming on the OTT platform on February 2.

In an interaction with News18 Showsha, Chandan talked about his role and experience of being associated with the show, which is receiving a lot of praise. The actor also opened up about one casting couch experience in the 18 years he has spent in the industry.

On being asked about the experience of working on Class, Chandan shared, “It was fabulous to work under the direction of Ashim Ahluwalia Sir. When the direction team knows that the actors need to be handled delicately as they give life to written characters, it needs patience and the right environment, which was provided to all of us on the sets of Class. That’s why the show looks so apt and classy."

Talking about his role in the Netflix series, the actor added, “I am portraying Suraj Ahuja, a well-known builder and business tycoon based in New Delhi. He is politically connected and it’s his school, Hampton International, where the show ‘Class’ is set. My own daughter is murdered during the show, and the whole series is about unfolding the mystery of who killed her. Also, I have an estranged relationship with my daughter, Suhani Ahuja."

The actor has been associated with the industry for 18 years. On being asked about his thoughts on the casting couch, Chandan recalls, “Compromise bolte the pehle, I have met 1 coordinator in my entire career. He said - you know na compromise karna padta hai?" (You know that you will have to compromise?" Maine kaha - yeh kya hota hai. He said photo de do bulata hoon tumhe (I replied, ‘What is that’ and he asked me to share my photo with him). And I ran away from that coordinator’s office. So, it must be there. I think people with hidden agendas are all over the world. You have to stick to your values and principle and be strong. Nothing will happen till you have your last breath with you."

In his journey in the industry, the actor has starred in several hit TV shows, films and OTT shows too. When asked which one of these 3 mediums he thinks is more difficult to work in, Chandan responded, “TV is the most difficult as you don’t get time to prepare, relax, and think. And you are performing continuously, emoting for 12 hours, one scene after another. With so much of working you learn as well. It could be a great learning medium for any actor."

Chandan also acted in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Jahnvi Kapoor. On being asked about his experience of working with Jahnvi Kapoor, he shared, “It was really nice working with Janhvi. Even though she is the legendary actress Sridevi’s daughter, she didn’t have any airs about it. She was so warm and humble. She was cordial nice and really hardworking. I was highly impressed by her hard work and dedication towards playing her part and in 2 years she is a star."

When asked about his journey and struggles before joining showbiz, Chandan said, “I have deleted the word struggle from my life’s dictionary, it sounds like a loser. So you can say - yes there had been tough situations but I have a mindset that says life is now and every moment is beautiful. This mindset was gifted to me and with it, I came to Mumbai in 2004 with 2000 Rs cash in hand and dreams in my heart, bought a 425 Rs train ticket, got down at Borivali, took another local train and reached Goregaon East at a college senior’s house. He was working as a scheduler in the Doordarshan show for UTV. I stayed with 8 boys in a room, the rest is history. Today, I have my own home in Mumbai. I feel blessed."

Read all the Latest Movies News here