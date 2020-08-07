Class of '83 Trailer: Bobby Deol is a Policeman with Grit in Netflix Film on Encounter Killings

Bobby Deol's upcoming film, a cop drama set in the '80s, will see the actor play the role of a determined policeman who dreams of a more empowered police force in Mumbai. The trailer of the Class of '83 was unveiled by Netflix on Friday, showing Bobby as a former policeman who has been reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy.

His character talks about bending the rules to maintain order. "Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed," he says in the trailer. The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is slated for an August 21 release on Netflix. It has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bobby shared the trailer on Instagram and said, "#ClassOf83. When the system is in danger, and only the fearless can save it! @redchilliesent #ClassOf83Trailer out. Premieres 21st Aug on @netflix_in. Directed by @atulsanalog . Produced by @iamsrk @gaurikhan , @_gauravverma."

This is the 51-year-old actor's first digital release. "I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium has to offer and it's truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world," Bobby said.

"The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When (director) Atul (Sabharwal) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character. It's my first attempt on digital. It's an exciting and challenging time to be an actor," he added.

(With IANS inputs)