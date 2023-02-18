One of the most talented and veteran classical singers, Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on February 17 after suffering from a heart attack. He was an exponent of the Agra Gharana and a proud recipient of the Padma Shri award. His biggest inspiration was Ustad Fayaz Khan of the Agra Gharana, who was the disciple of Ustad Moinuddin Dagar and Ustad Aminuddin Dagar, popularly known as the Dagar brothers. He had also taken some lessons under Ustad Latafat Hussain Khan. He learnt Dhrupad under the Dagar brothers and Khayal under Ustad Latafat.

The singer moved to Kolkata because of his job with a British shipping company, after which he never changed cities. Pandit Kichlu never took up singing as a full-time profession, but contributed to the field in much bigger ways, such as setting up the Sangeet Academy in Kolkata and the formation of the Kolkata Music Circle. He also received the Sangit Natak Akademi award.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence on Friday night with the statement, “Passing away of the stalwart is an irreparable loss.”

Pandit Kichlu was 93 years old during the time of his demise. His body was taken to Rabindra Sadan around 12 pm on February 18 where his fans and followers had an opportunity to pay their final tributes, before his funeral at 1 pm.

He had a history of several comorbidities, including pneumonia and ischemic heart disease. Media reports suggest that Pandit Kichlu had complained about breathing problems a couple of weeks back. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was admitted after his initial checkup. His treatment was in progress; but at around 6.30 pm on Friday evening, the noted classical singer took his final breath.

Pandit Kichlu was an icon of Indian music and he will be remembered by musicians for his great contribution forever.

