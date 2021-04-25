Classical Vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra Dies of Covid-19, PM Narendra Modi Sends Condolence

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Rajan Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday evening, his nephew said. He was 70. Mishra, who along with his brother Sajan Mishra was one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI.

“Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi’s St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30," Amit said.

Composer Salim Merchant informed about the demise of Rajan Mishra on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi. He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the classical vocalist.

शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

Mishra was a Padma Bhushan awardee. Born in 1951, Rajan Mishra was born and brought up in Varanasi. The brothers belonged to the Banaras gharana. Pt Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra, have performed for both Indian and global audiences for decades now.

