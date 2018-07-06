English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Claude Lanzmann, Director of Epic Holocaust film 'Shoah', Dies at 92
French film-maker and writer Claude Lanzmann, director of the landmark Holocaust documentary Shoah which runs more than nine hours long, died in Paris on Thursday at the age of 92, his publisher said.
French documentary filmmaker and producer Claude Lanzmann in 2013 © GERARD JULIEN / AFP
Claude Lanzmann died at his home. He had been very, very weak for several days," a spokeswoman for publishing house Gallimard told AFP.
His death was also confirmed by a press officer for his final film, The Four Sisters, which was released in France just this week.
Lanzmann had never stopped working, regularly presenting films which often took their inspiration from chapters of his own life.
Last year for example he presented at the Cannes film festival Napalm, about his brief but intense romance with a North Korean nurse in 1958.
But it was the 1985 release of Shoah (the French word for Holocaust), considered by many the most haunting film made about the murder of six million Jews during World War II, which propelled him to global acclaim.
The nine-and-a-half hour work consists largely of interviews with survivors and witnesses of Nazi death camps in Poland, alongside chilling images of where the horrors occurred.
"If I am unstoppable it's because of the truth, which I believe in profoundly," he said in an interview with AFP last year. "When I look at what I did in my life, I believe that I came to represent the truth, I never played with it."
Also Watch
His death was also confirmed by a press officer for his final film, The Four Sisters, which was released in France just this week.
Lanzmann had never stopped working, regularly presenting films which often took their inspiration from chapters of his own life.
Last year for example he presented at the Cannes film festival Napalm, about his brief but intense romance with a North Korean nurse in 1958.
But it was the 1985 release of Shoah (the French word for Holocaust), considered by many the most haunting film made about the murder of six million Jews during World War II, which propelled him to global acclaim.
The nine-and-a-half hour work consists largely of interviews with survivors and witnesses of Nazi death camps in Poland, alongside chilling images of where the horrors occurred.
"If I am unstoppable it's because of the truth, which I believe in profoundly," he said in an interview with AFP last year. "When I look at what I did in my life, I believe that I came to represent the truth, I never played with it."
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Stuart Broad Aiming to Recover in Time From Injury For India Tests
- Ranveer Singh-Starrer Kapil Dev Biopic 83 Finally Has a Release Date
- Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal Lead India 'A' Fightback Against West Indies 'A'
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?