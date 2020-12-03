Clea DuVall Would Love To Make 'Happiest Season' Sequel

Los Angeles: “Happiest Season” director Clea DuVall is up for a sequel to the festival rom-com film and says she has a “couple of ideas” for a follow-up. “Happiest Season” is set during an annual family holiday party where Abby (Kristen Stewart) plans to propose to her girlfriend, Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis. The plan gets an unexpected twist when the woman finds out her partner hasn’t come out as gay to her conservative parents.

Asked if she would like to work on a part two, DuVall told Variety, “I would love to do a sequel I mean, I have a couple of ideas. We all had such a great time making the movie that we were talking about it then. But it was also just like, who knew if anybody would care about the movie or not? So I definitely am more than open to it.” The film, which premiered on Hulu recently, has performed well according to the streaming service. It was scheduled for a theatrical release but premiered on the streamer due to the coronavirus pandemic. DuVall said the fact that “Happiest Season” has received favourable reviews, making it a “humbling” experience.

“I’m really just so thrilled that people are watching the movie and are affected by it, and having conversations about it. There’s been so little visibility that for something like this to come out and be so visible and so seen and wanted to be seen by so many people – it’s very humbling. It’s really wild,” she added. The film also stars Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Mary Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.