'Mountain is Star Wars' Darth Vader?' Twitter Loses Calm as Game of Thrones Reveals Gregor Clegane's Face
Spoilers ahead: You are being warned about some major spoilers from Season 8, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, titled The Bells.
It was recently announced that the new series of Star Wars films will be made by the team behind Game of Thrones. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the Emmy Award-winning television series, are said to write and produce new films. But little did fans know that the makers will actually tease it here in Game of Thrones.
Confused much? Well, so are fans.
After a long wait and building much hype about the brother rivalry for a couple of seasons, the Clegane brothers come face to face to battle out each other. It is during their fight that the makers of GoT finally revealed the face of Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain,
Following a sudden blow by Sandor, Mountain's helmet falls off and it is then we see how he actually looks like, and to fans surprise, Hafþór J Björnsson who plays the ruthless character shares an uncanny resemblance to an unmasked Darth Vader played by Sebastian Shaw in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Soon after the fifth episode of the final season was aired on Hotstar, GoT fans flooded Twitter to share Mountain's Darth Vader Moment and couldn't help but cheer for the "Clegane Bowl".
Cleganebowl #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/vrjJUezhn0— Francis Robertson (@Gram_NegativE12) May 13, 2019
#CleganeBowl ladies and gentlemen! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LgV48o5Ut7— Scarface (@vbknight1) May 13, 2019
Am I watching #GOT or am I watching #StarWars? pic.twitter.com/5qTrMZECLA— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 13, 2019
Why the Mountain look like Vader unmasked? #GoT pic.twitter.com/nMbo9j5ada— Slime Mines 🐍🐍🐍 (@Srm3921) May 13, 2019
the mountain having his Darth Vader reveal moment #gameofthrones— Erin Altman (@AltmanErin) May 13, 2019
The Mountain losing his helmet/mask is like seeing Darth Vader lose his... just terrifying instead of pathetic. #GameOfThrones— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) May 13, 2019
alright the mountain is just straight up darth vader without his mask— Shifa Shahid (@shifshahid) May 13, 2019
All this time the Mountain was Darth Vader!— Chuck Agro (@ChuckAgrowrites) May 13, 2019
