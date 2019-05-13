Take the pledge to vote

'Mountain is Star Wars' Darth Vader?' Twitter Loses Calm as Game of Thrones Reveals Gregor Clegane's Face

It was recently announced that the new series of 'Star Wars' films will be made by the team behind Game of Thrones. But little did fans know that the makers will actually tease it here in season 8, episode 5.

May 13, 2019
'Mountain is Star Wars' Darth Vader?' Twitter Loses Calm as Game of Thrones Reveals Gregor Clegane's Face
Spoilers ahead: You are being warned about some major spoilers from Season 8, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, titled The Bells.

It was recently announced that the new series of Star Wars films will be made by the team behind Game of Thrones. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the Emmy Award-winning television series, are said to write and produce new films. But little did fans know that the makers will actually tease it here in Game of Thrones.

Confused much? Well, so are fans.

After a long wait and building much hype about the brother rivalry for a couple of seasons, the Clegane brothers come face to face to battle out each other. It is during their fight that the makers of GoT finally revealed the face of Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain,


Following a sudden blow by Sandor, Mountain's helmet falls off and it is then we see how he actually looks like, and to fans surprise, Hafþór J Björnsson who plays the ruthless character shares an uncanny resemblance to an unmasked Darth Vader played by Sebastian Shaw in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Soon after the fifth episode of the final season was aired on Hotstar, GoT fans flooded Twitter to share Mountain's Darth Vader Moment and couldn't help but cheer for the "Clegane Bowl".



























Recommended For You

