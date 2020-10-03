Clint Eastwood To Star In, Direct Warner Bros' 'Cry Macho'

Los Angeles: Veteran filmmaker-actor Clint Eastwood is set to direct and star in Warner Bros movie Cry Macho, based on N Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name. According to Deadline, Nash has also penned the script for the film with Nick Schneck. Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing, along with Tim Moore and Eastwood.

The film will see Eastwood essay the role of a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. The project was first unveiled during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, with Ruddy attached as producer. At the time New York Times had reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger was attached to star with Brad Furman directing.