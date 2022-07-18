Close Shave For Telugu Producer Bunny Vas During Rescue Operations In Flood-Hit Areas

Tollywood producer Bunny Vas, a close aide of Allu Arjun and co-owner of Geetha Arts 2 Pictures, recently had a close shave with a near-fatal accident. Bunny, who is also a Jana Sena leader, recently visited his native place where he met with a mishap.

In the wake of the recent floods, he had returned to his hometown. There are reports of the Godavari river flooding as a result of the recent rainfall in two Telugu states, submerging many nearby villages.

Bunny Vas, on learning that some residents of the village of Badava, which is close to his constituency of Yalamanchili, were stranded in floodwaters, reached there to offer his assistance in evacuating the people from the flood-prone area.

He was overlooking and actively taking part in the rescue attempts and during one such endeavour, he was escorting a pregnant woman to safety on a boat along with some other Jana Sena members. However, the floods surged and the boat lost control due to the fiery waters, hit a coconut tree and broke apart, propelling all onboard into the water.

However, fortunately, the boatman was able to rescue everyone and bring them to shore safely. Everyone heaved a sigh of relief after all escaped with just minor injuries. Bunny was left rattled by the incident and is fearful for the fate of villagers in the flood-affected areas. He said that people residing in villages near the Godavari were still on the verge of danger and urged the government to speed up the relief measures immediately.

Initially employed by Geetha Arts, Bunny later collaborated with Allu Aravind. He has released 57 movies for the Guntur and West Godavari regions in collaboration with Vamsi of UV Creations, including Pokiri, Arya, and Magadheera. He was eventually made a partner in GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts, by Aravind and Allu Arjun.

