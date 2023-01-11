‘Clumsiest’ Tara Sutaria Shares Hilarious BTS Video From Photoshoot For Makeup Brand

Tara Sutaria is one of the leading new-age actresses in Bollywood. She was in the headlines recently for her breakup with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. Amid their breakup rumours, the Ek Villain Returns actress shared a hilarious BTS video from her photoshoot for a makeup brand on Instagram. A couple of days ago, Tara Sutaria shared a video from her photoshoot for Bobbi Brown which has won the hearts of her fans. While shooting for the brand and posing with their products on her shoulder, the actress lost her balance, leading to products falling on the floor.

As soon as the beauty products fall, Tara’s expressions make for a rib-tickling watch. The actress, along with her team, can be seen laughing their hearts out before they resume the shoot. In the clip, the 27-year-old rocked a white V-neck top paired with multi-colour printed pants. Along with posting the video on Instagram, Tara wrote, “ Folks, please welcome the clumsiest new face of Bobbi Brown India skincare. How have you tolerated my product-dropping skills for 4 years, team? Hats off.”

Check out Tara Sutaria’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. After SOTY 2, she appeared in a few more Bollywood films, including Marjaavan, Tadap, and Heropanti 2. Tara was last seen in the action thriller movie Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film also starred Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

Up next, Tara Sutaria will be seen in director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s upcoming film Apurva. Besides her, the drama thriller boasts of Dhairya Karwa as the male lead, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Sumit Gulati in supporting roles. The film’s plot revolves around a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in a game of life and death. The makers have not revealed the release date of Apurva as of yet.

