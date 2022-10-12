CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: Telugu Actor Allu Arjun Wins First Award from North After 20 Yrs, Says 'Cinema Going Pan-India'

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday received the ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ award in the entertainment category from union minister Smriti Zubin Irani. This was his first award for the South Indian actor from the north of India after 20 years of working in the film industry. He was nominated for the trend-setting, cult blockbuster Pushpa, which resonated across India and was celebrated by movie goers all over the country.

The film was the first to break the post-pandemic lull in theatres, grossing Rs 365 crore. Accepting the award, Arjun gave a new twist to a famous dialogue from Pushpa, “Indian cinema, India kabhi jhukega nahin (Indian cinema, India will never bow down).”

He added: “I’ve been working in the film industry for 20 years now. I’ve received many awards in the south, this is the first time I’m ever receiving an award from the north so it’s very special for me.

He took the opportunity to talk about cross-culture cinema, and the increasing acceptance of regional cinema in a market dominated by the Hindi film industry. “All of us are stepping into a pan-India zone. We are being exposed to regional cinema,” Arjun said.

The Pushpa star said India’s strength was in its diversity and he was glad that he had won this award despite the numerous differences between the north and the south when it came to language and culture. “I am very glad, that we do have our differences… like north and south… but you know the beauty of this country is the diversity. When this movie was made, it was celebrated by India, so we are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We’re proud that it’s Indian cinema’s victory and that we could provide service to the country with entertainment in these tough times,” Arjun said.

Irani said Arjun had touched upon a “sour note” about the divide between the north and the south, and that one of the biggest talents in the south had to wait for 20 years to receive such an honour. “I think the time has come now to celebrate the diversity of the excellence that we have in every field and I think you (Allu Arjun) manifest that. It is an honour to be with anyone who has contributed to the story of India, especially in the face of its challenges,” the minister added.

Since the movie was released during the pandemic, Arjun dedicated the award to “Covid warriors” such as doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and volunteers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here