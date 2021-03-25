Co-contestants from Splitsvilla Mocked Me for My Stammering and Said I Won't Get Work: Paras Chhabra

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra said that his co-contestants from Splitsvilla mocked him for his stammering issues and asserted he would not get any work.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “I remember my maternal grandfather would call me from Uttar Pradesh and would ask me to say ‘Aaj Sardar ki chutti hai’ and I would stammer and could not say that line." He added, “I remember the co-contestants with me in Splitsvilla; they would pass comments that would give work to him, they would call me ‘hakla’. He won’t get work but I feel God is great that I have achieved success in life."

He further said, “I think the three-four years when I was not getting work and I was just giving auditions it helped me to solve my stammering issues."

On Bigg Boss 13, Paras had reached top five and picked the money bag and left the house on finale day.

Meanwhile, he had also entered the recent season of Bigg Boss as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘connection’. Devoleena was also part of season 13 but was playing as Eijaz khan’s proxy. Eijaz had to leave the house to fulfill prior work commitments.