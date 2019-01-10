English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'C/O Kancharapalem' Rejected for National Award Over Foreign Producer
Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film revolves around four stories of love and longing, set in a small town.
Telugu independent film C/O Kancharapalem, which wowed audiences and critics alike last year, has been denied nomination for National Award because it has been produced by Praveena Paruchuri, a US citizen of Indian origin.
On Wednesday, Praveena took to twitter to express her disappointment.
"So sorry Venkatesh Maha. Care of Kancharapalem, your hard work and talent is not eligible to be recognized at the Indian National Film Awards because it was produced by me - a US citizen although of Indian origin. I failed you (sic)," she wrote.
Netizens were quick to shower support and express their disappointment over the film being ineligible for the honour. They also reminded her that the film had won the hearts of the people.
Responding to Praveena's tweet, Maha replied via a tweet: "It's not you Praveena; it's the outdated rules and regulations of our country. I don't understand why an Indian film, made by an Indian director, in India, acted by Indians and for Indian audience is not eligible for Indian National Awards (sic)."
He also tagged the Directorate of Film Festivals and said that it was 'time for change.'
Made on a shoestring budget and featuring over 70 debutant actors, 'C/O Kancharapalem' emerged as one of the most loved Indian films last year.
Before its theatrical release in 2018, it had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival.
