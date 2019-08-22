Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coached by Suniel Shetty, Sudeep All Set to Win in Pehlwaan Trailer

According to the trailer, the movie is likely to have two segments. The first segment involves around Sudeep playing a wrestler while in the second segment, he is a boxer.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Coached by Suniel Shetty, Sudeep All Set to Win in Pehlwaan Trailer
A still from Pehlwaan.
Loading...

The trailer of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s much-awaited movie Pehlwaan was released on Thursday, August 22. The 1-minute-53-second trailer of Pehlwaan promises the film will be high on action and features Sudeep as a wrestler and a boxer fighting for a strong cause.

Pehlwaan also stars Suniel Shetty playing the role of Sudeep's coach. Suniel Shetty is making his debut in the south Indian film industry with Pehlwaan.

High on drama and action, the trailer opens in what appears to be pro-boxing arena. Sudeep is introduced as a wrestler. The trailer also shows Suniel Shetty requesting someone to give Sudeep an opportunity to play in the national level. It also has a scene where Sudeep is being asked by Suniel Shetty to concentrate on his wrestling career and stop involving himself into petty fights. The trailer is reminiscent of the Salman Khan starrer Sultan that released in 2016.

Sudeep has spent almost 10 months to get in shape for his role in Pehlwaan.

Directed by S Krishna, Pehlwaan also stars Sushant Singh, Aakanksha Singh among others. The original Kannada film Pehlwaan has been dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi to achieve wider reach.

Pehlwaan was earlier supposed to be released in August but the filmmakers postponed the date. The film will now hit the big screens on September 12.



