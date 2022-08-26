Cobra Trailer Out: Chiyaan Vikram Looks Promising In All New-Avatar

The makers of the much-awaited Tamil film Cobra has released the official trailer of the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer on Thusrday. The trailer boasts of some high-octane action sequences by Vikram. The excitement around the upcoming film can be gauged by the fact that its trailer has received over 60 Lakh views in less than 24 hours from its release. Currently, it is trending at Number 1 on YouTube, which indicates the anticipation around the action thriller.

The cinematography was taken care of by Harish Kannan. AR Rahman composed the music. Kannan and Neelan K have penned the dialogues of the Tamil film. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan will mark his acting debut with Cobra. From what it seems in the trailer, Irfan will be seen essaying the role of an officer who tries to get a hold of Vikram’s character in the film.

The masses expressed their excitement about the film’s release after watching the trailer. One user wrote that trailer has increased expectation levels from Cobra and praised Vikram’s transformation in the trailer. Another user lauded Vikram for selecting different scripts. Apart from Vikram, Roshan Mathew’s performance in the trailer was also lavished with compliments by netizens. At the same time, some users pointed out a couple of similarities between Cobra and Anniyan.

Watch the trailer of Cobra below:

Cobra is all set to hit the theatres on August 31. Directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, it narrates the story of a mathematician named Mathiazhagan. Mathiazhagan steals the identity of another mathematician named Cobra and commits crimes using his mathematical intelligence. Alongside Vikram, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Robo Shankar, Babu Antony, Kaniha, K.S. Ravikumar and many others. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Apart from Cobra, Vikram will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part One.

