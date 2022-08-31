Cobra Twitter Review: Fans Welcome Vikram With Loud Cheers But The Film...

With the release of Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra on Wednesday, fans of the star are over the moon as he has returned to the screen after three long years. A special show was screened for fans early in the morning at Koyambedu Rohini Theatre, Chennai. Vikram was present at the screening, along with his son Dhruv Vikram. Fans burst firecrackers outside the theatre before the screening started.

In the videos, Vikram is seen waving to the crowd, while requesting Dhruv to stand next to him. There were also the film’s female leads, Srinidhi Shetty, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and Mirnalini Ravi. Take a look at the viral video.

After the film hit the screens, fans from all over have been busy posting their reviews on their Twitter handles, many of them unable to hold on till the film ends. Responses have been mixed with some overtly praising the film, while some expressing disappointment with the plot. However, Vikram’s performance has been unanimously praised, with some implying that the movie works only because of Vikram. Take a look at some of the reviews.

#COBRA Review: Have to appreciate #AjayGnanamuthu for some finest & perfect detailing 👌 The way he showcased #ChiyaanVikram will make the fans go bonkers 🔥#cobrareview #CobraFDFS — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 31, 2022

#CobraReview: Thi@ @chiyaan Vikram film is high on performance, music and indepth writing from @AjayGnanamuthu. A movie made on high production value by @7screenstudio. #ChiyaanVikram has the ability to shoulder a script of any weightage#CobraFromToday #DTNext @dt_next — Kaushik Rajaraman (@iamkaushikr) August 31, 2022

#CobraFDFS Average 2.5 / 5 Chiyaan Best 🐍🔥 Story Plot Worst Old Template Brother and Mom Sentiments!!!

Too much of Lag & Runtime… You can watch it only for @chiyaan 🐍😍❤️🙌#Cobra #CobraReview @AjayGnanamuthu 👎🏻🙄 pic.twitter.com/NmwmCO1Koy — சினிமா காதலன் 🎬 (@Cinema_Kadhalan) August 31, 2022

#Cobra Disappointing First Half 🫤.Only Master BGM elevates the Title Credits. Hope 2nd Half will be Better. #AlawysChiyaan #cobrareview — Pugazh Murugan (@Pugazh_Murugan) August 31, 2022

A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing. #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance in 20 getups.He Stole the Show all the way IrfanPathan Good to see you An engaging film with twists & turns and blockbuster ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐1/2 #Cobra #CobraReview — lunatic (@akashstyles_) August 31, 2022

#Cobra – Intelligent thriller, lengthy action drama, #Anandraj and #Vikram investigation scene different attempt. Songs no powerfull. No Clear story and Ave screenplay. Watch it for only #ChiyaanVikram 👍👍 Verdict : #Vikram's double man show. Rating : 2.75/5 — Cine Murugan (@anandviswajit) August 31, 2022

#cobra – brilliant assassination scenes, a great character writing for Vikram letdown by unwanted romance scenes. Irfan Pathan scores as an actor but all the three heroines tested the patience. A 30 minutes trim would make the product fast paced. Mixed feeling. — Royal monk (@NagaPra31724928) August 31, 2022

#CobraReview #Review #Cobra#CobraFDFS

Positive

Chiyan vikram

AR Rahman

Irfan pathan

Interval block

Police custody scene

Negative

Story

Screen play

Villain

Length#Cobra – One time watchable pic.twitter.com/7KXvI5Zr66 — Vijay pandi (@Vijay_pandi10) August 31, 2022

A good concept wasted!! Apart from #Vikram nothing's impressive. Sloppy writting and unwanted scenes make it worse.#Cobra pic.twitter.com/lMooz0airN — Ananthakrishnan C V (@Ananthan_98) August 31, 2022

First Review #Cobra ! A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing! #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance ! He Stole the Show all the way. @IrfanPathan Good to see you ✌️ ! An engaging film with twists & turns ! Multiplex Fans will love it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 29, 2022

From the first-hand reviews coming in from fans, it is clear that whether Cobra on a whole impresses or not, Vikram has certainly made a strong impact on the audience with his acting prowess and his 20 different avatars in the film.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is an action thriller and has music by AR Rahman with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio, Cobra also marks the cinematic debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here