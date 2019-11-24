Cody Simpson Says 'I Love You' to Girlfriend Miley Cyrus on Her Birthday

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus recently shocked everyone when she announced that she had separated from her actor-husband of Liam Hemsworth. Miley and Liam were in an on and off relationship for ten years and had tied the knot with him on December 23, 2018. The singer then went on to date Kaitlynn Carter and is now in a relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The two are very vocal about their love for each other and often make appearances on each other's social media via adorable posts.

On Miley Cyrus' 27th birthday, Cody wished her on Instagram with an adorable video. The black and white video sees the singers standing in front of a mirror, while Cody lip-syncs to a song. They can be then seen breaking into laughter. "Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you," he wrote.

Check out the video below:

The couple, who have been dating since early October, apparently have different lives which makes their relationship "easy." "Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennesse," a source told People.

Miley Cyrus' ex-sister-in-law and wife of Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky recently opened up about the split saying how Liam was at a low point in his life. "My brother-in-law, well… after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better," she said at a recent press conference.

She also said that the Hemsworth family was providing support for Liam during this time. "You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with [Chris], who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she added.

