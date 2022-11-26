Coffee With Kadhal’s Baby Gurl Song Out, Fans Heap Praise on Yuvan Shankar

Director Sundar C’s Tamil romantic-comedy film, Coffee With Kadhal, has created an online buzz ever since its trailer came out. The film, which marked its presence in the theatres on November 4, was well-appreciated by moviegoers because of the cast’s commendable performances and hilarious dialogues.

Coffee With Kadhal’s first song, Thiyagi Boys, sung by Yuvan Shankar and Hip Hop Thamizha Adhi, was appreciated by music lovers. Now, the makers of the film have released their second single, Baby Gurl, which screams romance from every angle.

The music video is shared on YouTube by U1 Records and has raked up to 12k views in less than a day. The feel-good romantic number features Coffee With Kadhal co-stars Jiiva and Malvika Sharma. The two seem to portray a couple, who are spending time with one another, walking hand-in-hand and are smitten by each other.

There are also glimpses of Malavika’s past on-screen lover, actor Jai, who reminisces about the bygone days when she used to shower the same kind of love and affection on him. The rest of the video shows Malavika and Jiiva enjoying lovey-dovey bike rides, hanging out at restaurants and getting drenched in the rain; while Jai is unable to get over his former love.

The Baby Gurl song is both composed and sung by Yuvan Shankar. Sid Sharma has also lent his voice to the musical, while Pa Vijay has penned the lyrics. Social media users have lavished the new number with oodles of praises, lauding Yuvan’s melodious voice. “Yuvan’s voice is magic and melting,” noted one user. Another wrote, “Very nice song.” Others went all hearts in the comment section.

Helmed by Sundar C, Coffee With Kadhal is a collaborative venture by Benzz Media Pvt Ltd and Avni Cinemax. The film includes a cast ensemble of Malavika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Jiiva, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta and Jai, among others.

Coffee With Kadhal revolves around the different lives led by four siblings - Dhivyadharshini, Jai, Jiiva and Srikanth, who all are attached by one thread, which is family. While Jay essays the role of a chef, Srikanth is a quiet musician, and Jiiva is an IT employee.

