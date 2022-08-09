Coffee With Kadhal’s Thiyagi Boys Song Out; Fans Compare It With Bollywood’s Desi Boyz

‘Thiyagi Boys’ song from Sundar C’s next directorial Coffee with Kadhal has finally been released. Thiyagi Boys is jointly voiced by Hip Hop Thamizha Adhi and Yuvan Shankar, while it is penned by Perarasu. Earlier, both the music directors collaborated on the song Arakkiye from the film Anbarivu.

The new song of Coffee with Kadhal is youthful and has garnered a lot of attention. The rocky tune behind the lyrics adds to the mood. It is the perfect dance music for party lovers. Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer have set the stage on fire with their sizzling performance. Social media users have thronged the comment section. The surprise element for the audience is the Hip-hop Tamizha and Yuvan Shankar’s jamming session. A user wrote, “This is what a mix match is defined. The voice of Yuvan and hip hop of Tamizha has jolted us.’’ While another penned, “Thiyagi Boys will compete with Desi Boyz of Bollywood. Thiyagi Boys will go much far. Added to my playlist. You automatically groove after tuning this.’’

Listen to the song here-

Talking about the movie, Coffee with Kadhal stars Jai, Srikanth, Jiiva, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivyadharshini, Samyuktha Shanmuganathan, Yogi Babu, Malvika Sharma, and Raiza Wilson among others. The upcoming movie is a family drama revolving around four siblings played by Dhivyadharshini, Jai, Jiiva, and Srikanth. While Srikanth essays the role of an introverted musician, Jai plays a chef in the movie and Jiiva will act as an IT professional.

Coffee with Kadhal is jointly produced by Benzz Media Pvt Ltd and Kushboo Sundar’s Avni Cinemax. The composer of the music, Hip Hop Tamizh and Yuvan Shankar are collaborating with Sundar after 19 years. Coffee with Kadhal is likely to hit the theatres in September.

