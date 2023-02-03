Global music series Coke Studio has received widespread praise for giving a platform to some of the most gifted artists in the music industry. Now, this series has taken a plunge forward and given platform to over 25 artists to launch its first-ever Tamil season, with eight songs set to be released in the coming weeks. One of the songs from the Tamil season, which is making strides on the Internet right now, is Sagavaasi, written and composed by rapper Arivu. Highlight of this power-packed number is the singing prowess of Khatija Rahman, music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter. The song is a tribute to nature, and the bond shared by humans with the environment.

Social media users were hooked to the number. They loved how Arivu curated a number which perfectly described the relationship between humans and nature in a poignant manner. Others admired the interesting contrast between Arivu’s energy personified and Khatija’s euphonious vocals. The song has given an important social message, which states that it is the responsibility of humans to save nature. It is an urgent need of the hour on the part of human beings. A fan was also happy that Arivu, who couldn’t receive credit for his work in song Enjoy Enjaami during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28,2022, is getting the due recognition. The fan commented, “Coke Studio Welcome to Tamil, finally credits given to Arivu bro, nice thoughts and lyrics with best vocals by khatija- Arivu.”

Another user was also delighted that Coke Studio has finally ventured into Tamil music as well. The user wrote, “Incidentally stumbled on Coke Studio Pakistan just a couple of days ago and had been listening to their wonderful songs for the past three days, all the time wondering why there isn’t such a venue for our Tamil talent. Looks like the channel is just a week old. Hope Coke Studio Tamil brings out many Tamil singers and musicians.” Sagavaasi has garnered more than 12 lakh views and counting.

