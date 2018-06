Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye

Besides having Salman Khan as a godfather, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are also two of the main performers of the superstar's Da-Bangg Reloaded international tour. Reports, however, have been filtering from the US, where the Da-Bangg Reloaded team is currently touring, that all is not well between the two actresses. Insiders told Mid-day that "they have been preferring to keep to themselves."Sources even claim that they "can't see eye-to-eye" which is why Salman is making sure that the two divas don’t come face to face. The report also states: "In fact, their hotel rooms are also at a distance from each other."Besides Katrina and Jacqueline, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa are also a part of the tour. Apparently, Katrina is the highest paid star in the Da-bangg tour.