English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
All is not well between Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez!
All is not well between Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez!
Besides having Salman Khan as a godfather, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are also two of the main performers of the superstar's Da-Bangg Reloaded international tour. Reports, however, have been filtering from the US, where the Da-Bangg Reloaded team is currently touring, that all is not well between the two actresses. Insiders told Mid-day that "they have been preferring to keep to themselves."
Sources even claim that they "can't see eye-to-eye" which is why Salman is making sure that the two divas don’t come face to face. The report also states: "In fact, their hotel rooms are also at a distance from each other."
Besides Katrina and Jacqueline, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa are also a part of the tour. Apparently, Katrina is the highest paid star in the Da-bangg tour.
Also Watch
Sources even claim that they "can't see eye-to-eye" which is why Salman is making sure that the two divas don’t come face to face. The report also states: "In fact, their hotel rooms are also at a distance from each other."
Besides Katrina and Jacqueline, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa are also a part of the tour. Apparently, Katrina is the highest paid star in the Da-bangg tour.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics